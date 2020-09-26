Nucleus Vision Reaches One Day Volume of $101,970.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $101,970.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BITBOX, Huobi, Koinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043161 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.54 or 0.04847464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00058040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,736,764 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, IDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Binance, WazirX, Bitbns, Zebpay, Upbit, CoinBene, Koinex, BITBOX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

