NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,914 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $147,157.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $375,000.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 55,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $162.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

