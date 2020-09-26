NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $674.84 million, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.34. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,113.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Catherine Conner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 357.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 106.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $211,000.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

