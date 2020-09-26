NVR (NYSE:NVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4,128.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NVR’s disciplined business model, and focus on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risks are likely to generate more returns for its shareholders in the long term. Moreover, the recent rebound of the housing market after the pandemic-led disruptions is encouraging. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. NVR’s superior return on equity (ROE) also supports its growth potential. Although shares of NVR have underperformed the industry so far this year, earnings estimates for 2020 have moved north over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism surrounding its earnings growth potential.”

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,838.25.

NVR stock opened at $3,930.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVR has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,318.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,062.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,364.74.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 219.01 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NVR by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 82,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,826,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,092,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,666,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

