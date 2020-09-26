Obyte Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.68 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $16.68 million and approximately $4,709.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $22.08 or 0.00205286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000912 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.
Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.
