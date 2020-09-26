Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce $140.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.81 million. Oil States International reported sales of $263.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $649.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $665.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $620.56 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $675.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Oil States International by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Oil States International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Oil States International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. 1,154,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $164.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.