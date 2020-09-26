OKB Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. OKB has a market cap of $376.66 million and $75.27 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be purchased for about $6.28 or 0.00058354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043213 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.14 or 0.04825651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033939 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002160 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

