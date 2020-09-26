OKCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $9,393.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKCash has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042746 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,766.02 or 1.00171803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001703 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00169206 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,781,592 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

