OmiseGO (OMG) Market Capitalization Tops $243.84 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CoinBene, Exmo and Cryptopia. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00016865 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00020574 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002838 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDCM, BitMart, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, BigONE, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Crex24, Tokenomy, Exmo, BX Thailand, Poloniex, CoinEx, HitBTC, C2CX, Vebitcoin, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Bitbns, Upbit, GOPAX, Ovis, FCoin, Fatbtc, Bittrex, TDAX, TOPBTC, Livecoin, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Coinnest, Ethfinex, BitForex, ABCC, Kucoin, IDEX, Koinex, B2BX, AirSwap, Coinrail, Binance, Liqui, Coinsuper, Tidex, Iquant, ChaoEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Hotbit, Neraex, Zebpay, Bancor Network, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Huobi, DigiFinex, OKEx, Braziliex, Kyber Network, Independent Reserve, BitBay, Coinone, DragonEX, DDEX, IDAX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

