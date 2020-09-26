Omni (OMNI) One Day Volume Tops $445,059.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $2.15 million and $445,059.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00035534 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,060 coins and its circulating supply is 562,744 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

