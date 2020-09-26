OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

TMVWY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.78. 28,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,752. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

