OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCFT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFT opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT)

