OneRoot Network Price Tops $0.0200 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $730,205.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043127 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.64 or 0.04832881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002154 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

