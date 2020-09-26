Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSPN. Sidoti increased their price objective on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Onespan has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

OSPN stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.56 million, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89. Onespan has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. Onespan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Onespan’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onespan will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,897,919.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Onespan by 43.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Onespan in the second quarter worth $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Onespan in the second quarter worth $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Onespan in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Onespan in the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

