ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Receives $82.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONEXF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ONEX from $85.60 to $91.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEX from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ONEX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised ONEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ONEX from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of ONEXF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304. ONEX has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -64.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter. ONEX had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 389.88%.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

