Ontology (ONT) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00006443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, BCEX and Huobi. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $520.53 million and approximately $159.11 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002815 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,872,993 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Gate.io, Indodax, HitBTC, Hotbit, Binance, Kucoin, BCEX, BitMart, Bitbns, OKEx, Huobi, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.