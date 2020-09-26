Open Platform Market Capitalization Hits $985,991.87 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $985,991.87 and approximately $2,975.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00240391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00095234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.01536576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00197206 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

