Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LIFE. HC Wainwright raised aTyr Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.19.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.14. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 190.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director John K. Clarke sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $29,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,042.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 9,560 shares of company stock valued at $38,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,928 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 358,161 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

