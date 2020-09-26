Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Get Kadmon alerts:

NYSE KDMN opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $650.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 138.49% and a negative net margin of 1,105.49%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.