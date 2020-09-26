Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

ORC stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.37. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.57. As a group, analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 106.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 686,056 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 909.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 103,860 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

