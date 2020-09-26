Origin Protocol Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002108 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.29 million and $12.83 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043127 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $519.64 or 0.04832881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,234,476 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars.

