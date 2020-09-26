Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €39.41 ($46.36).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSR shares. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.65 ($52.53) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.20 ($49.65) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

FRA OSR traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching €50.24 ($59.11). The stock had a trading volume of 74,629 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.51. Osram Licht has a 1-year low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a 1-year high of €79.42 ($93.44).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

