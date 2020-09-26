Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.93. 755,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,274. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.59. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Owens Corning by 5.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

