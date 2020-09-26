Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.75-1.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $20.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised Owens & Minor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cfra boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.19.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.