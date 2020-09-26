Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Shares of PCB stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. Pacific City Financial has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $17.75.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 581.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,663 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 37.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 190.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 472.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

