Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Coverage Initiated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEIX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

PEIX stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $373.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pacific Ethanol has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $212.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,591 shares in the company, valued at $524,579.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,743.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 105,505 shares of company stock worth $358,678. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

