Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of PCRX opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. Pacira Biosciences has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $64.44.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $296,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,774.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,420 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,520,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,946 shares of company stock worth $16,833,961. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

