Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Sell

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $7.55 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Panasonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Panasonic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.28.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Panasonic had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.