Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Sell

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $7.55 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Panasonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Panasonic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.28.
Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.10.
About Panasonic
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
