Pandacoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

