Pantos Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Pantos token can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $740.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00245299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00040090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00094820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.01524948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00193694 BTC.

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,650,607 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pantos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

