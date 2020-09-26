Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.64. 724,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,480. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.26, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

