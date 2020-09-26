Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Receives $204.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $1,758,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after buying an additional 51,558 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after acquiring an additional 257,436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 745.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.0% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded up $4.06 on Monday, hitting $199.98. 575,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $217.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

