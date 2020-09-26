Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Passage Bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Passage Bio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

GFL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,904. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $716.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

