Patron (PAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,554.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Patron has a market capitalization of $486,381.54 and $4,554.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Exrates, IDAX and HitBTC. During the last week, Patron has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00239430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00039573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00093957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.01543980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00194810 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDAX, HitBTC, Exrates, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

