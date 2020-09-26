Paxos Standard Token Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00240704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00039793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00095089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.84 or 0.01534001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00196736 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

