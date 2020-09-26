PayBX (AXPR) Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One PayBX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043184 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.41 or 0.04874269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033977 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002156 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars.

