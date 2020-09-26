Penta (PNT) Price Hits $0.0000

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Penta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BCEX, HADAX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Penta has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $956,529.55 and $4,349.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00239933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00039888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00094960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.94 or 0.01532343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00199320 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC, LBank, BCEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.