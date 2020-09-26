Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 32.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

