People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 51,604 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

