Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFGC. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

PFGC stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,662.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,835 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

