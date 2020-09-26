Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Petmed Express stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Petmed Express has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $627.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Petmed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Petmed Express news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 2,152.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

