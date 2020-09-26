Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $156,565.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,762.77 or 1.00155702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042287 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001697 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00169230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

