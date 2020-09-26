Phantomx (PNX) Trading Down 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 34.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $6,250.87 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00642660 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005933 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $883.13 or 0.08215952 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

