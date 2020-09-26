Phore Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Phore has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $9,544.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001844 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004886 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,167,405 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.