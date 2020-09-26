Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $643.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,457.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,966.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,760 shares of company stock valued at $381,891. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Photronics by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Photronics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Photronics by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

