Pi Financial Boosts Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target to C$9.00

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price upped by Pi Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of TSE:MMX opened at C$6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $857.24 million and a P/E ratio of -139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.53. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.10 and a 1 year high of C$7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.87.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

