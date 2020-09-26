Pigeoncoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $304,282.54 and approximately $21,228.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000892 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000896 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,191,379,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

