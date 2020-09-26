Pinkcoin Market Cap Achieves $806,610.89 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $806,610.89 and approximately $439.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00644951 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005788 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00029612 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $899.58 or 0.08366432 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,636,299 coins and its circulating supply is 421,375,863 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.