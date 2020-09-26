PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBNK opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.85.

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter.

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit.

