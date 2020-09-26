PIVX (PIVX) Price Tops $0.38

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and BiteBTC. PIVX has a market capitalization of $21.64 million and $256,667.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00024846 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004016 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000482 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Upbit, Livecoin, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, CoinExchange, YoBit, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Bisq and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

